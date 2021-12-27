Brookstone Capital Management Sells 390,951 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,951 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.57% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

