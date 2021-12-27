Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

