Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post $44.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.83 million and the lowest is $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $49.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $184.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.53 million to $189.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Drew C. Brees acquired 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

