Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Down 4.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08. 14,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,885,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

