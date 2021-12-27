C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8,484.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $91,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $102.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

