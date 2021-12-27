Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.61

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $190.61 and last traded at $190.02, with a volume of 13045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.48.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $159.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

