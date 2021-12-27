CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 496,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,215. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

