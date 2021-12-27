California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $23,024.96 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

California Resources stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 452,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

