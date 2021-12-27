Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,574,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 79,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,565,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $104.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.94. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44.

