Camden Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,369 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ORCC stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

