Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,323 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

