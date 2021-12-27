Camden Capital LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP opened at $169.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. The company has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.