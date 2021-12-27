Camden Capital LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $240.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.76 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

