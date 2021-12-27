Camden Capital LLC Sells 116 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $320.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.04. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.