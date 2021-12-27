Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of CNE opened at C$3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$570.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.73.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$91.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.