Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Increases Dividend to $1.26 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the bank on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to earn $11.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $115.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

