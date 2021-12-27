Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$52.48 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.5999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,062,488.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,450 shares of company stock worth $16,564,091.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

