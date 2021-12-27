Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.92

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

