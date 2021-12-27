Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.17. 17,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,528. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.