Capital Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

