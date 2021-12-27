Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $403.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.64. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

