Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $23,300,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 269,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,729,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

