Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $153.63 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

