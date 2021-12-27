Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CDLX stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.92. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

