CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 671,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 0.57.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $646,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

