Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 432 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,220,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.65 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

