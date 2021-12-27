Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $154.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

