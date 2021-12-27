Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 58.9% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 64,888 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $397.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.64 and its 200-day moving average is $348.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

