Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

