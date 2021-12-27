Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $240.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $246.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

