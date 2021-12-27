Catex Token (CATT) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $532,534.92 and approximately $971.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

