CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 23.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from CD Private Equity Fund III’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

About CD Private Equity Fund III

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.