Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Up 6%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 1,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 487,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

CELU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $471,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $361,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Celularity in the third quarter worth $179,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

