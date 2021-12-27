Centrifuge Hits Market Cap of $147.68 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $147.68 million and $749,074.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.61 or 0.07907326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00078634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00057322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.08 or 0.99754975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007565 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 135,115,371 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

