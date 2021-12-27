Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Certara also posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.55.

In other news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $648,552.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,382,550 shares of company stock worth $281,160,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

