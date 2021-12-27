CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.97

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $122.58 million and $11.17 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.19 or 0.07952868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.95 or 0.99946789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,323,873 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars.

