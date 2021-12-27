Chainswap (ASAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Chainswap has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $10,566.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,442,415 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

