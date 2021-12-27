Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,453. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

