China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Trading Down 1.7%

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 109,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 305,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $24.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

