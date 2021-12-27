Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.3% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,748.67 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,746.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,752.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

