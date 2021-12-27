ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Critical Contrast

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ChromaDex alerts:

39.7% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ChromaDex and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness 0 0 1 0 3.00

ChromaDex presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.77%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChromaDex and Ascend Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $59.26 million 4.76 -$19.92 million ($0.43) -9.60 Ascend Wellness $143.73 million 7.38 -$25.44 million N/A N/A

ChromaDex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -42.83% -80.96% -47.76% Ascend Wellness -38.12% -125.36% -20.62%

Summary

ChromaDex beats Ascend Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. The Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the firm’s proprietary ingredients directly to consumers as well as to distributors. The Ingredients segment supplies ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment includes supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services. The company was founded by Mark S. Germain and Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.