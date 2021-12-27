Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps Sells 21,598 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.24. 1,052,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

