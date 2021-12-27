Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.04.

NYSE CI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.24. 15,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

