Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cineworld Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

CNNWF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,028. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

