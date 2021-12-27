Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 3.5%

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,535,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,340,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,510,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,095,000.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.