Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

