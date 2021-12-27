Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,323 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:XT opened at $66.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

