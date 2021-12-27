Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $62.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.