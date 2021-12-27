Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after buying an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00.

