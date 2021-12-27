Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $143.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

